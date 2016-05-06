BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6IDM SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* Reported on Thursday Q1 revenue of 507,000 zlotys ($130,900) versus 4.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 341,000 zlotys versus profit of 2.5 mln zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8722 zlotys)
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.