May 6 Indykpol SA :

* Reports a leakage of ammonia in its production plant in Olsztyn, Poland

* All workers have been evacuated, 28 people with respiratory problems have been taken to hospital

* The ammonia leakage has not spread outside of the production plant and there is no danger for the environment and local community

* Once the production area has been ventilated, production will be resumed

