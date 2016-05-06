UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 6 Indykpol SA :
* Reports a leakage of ammonia in its production plant in Olsztyn, Poland
* All workers have been evacuated, 28 people with respiratory problems have been taken to hospital
* The ammonia leakage has not spread outside of the production plant and there is no danger for the environment and local community
* Once the production area has been ventilated, production will be resumed Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.