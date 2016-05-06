BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Hydro One Ltd
* Qtrly revenue C$1.69 billion versus C$1.81 billion last year
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.35
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.35, revenue view c$1.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly operating cost improvements offset by unseasonably mild winter temperatures and ice storm recovery costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: