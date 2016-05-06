May 6 Natural Resource Partners LP

* Natural Resource Partners L.P. announces 2016 first quarter results

* Natural Resource Partners LP - At coal, hard mineral royalty and other business q1 revenue, other income down 26%, from $55.1 million to $40.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $1.88

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues and other income $102.8 million versus $109.7 million

* Q1 coal production in United States was down 32% as compared to Q1 of 2015