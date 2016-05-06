BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Intesa Sanpaolo says in slides:
* bank will contribute 845 mln euros to Atlante fund, of which around 300 mln euros have already been paid
* impact of Atlante contribution on CET 1 ratio will be up to 20 basis points
* sale of Setefi will have impact on CET 1 ratio of around 35 basis points Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.