May 6 Imint Image Intelligence AB :

* Says has signed a development agreement with Asian technology company

* According to the development contract, Imint's Vidhance video stabilization solution will be adapted to the customer's platform and tuned for specific user situations

* Business value is about 800,000 Swedish crowns ($98,537.94)

* Work is expected to last a few months

