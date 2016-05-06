BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare says Steven Fishman to resign from board effective immediately
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
May 6 Redsense Medical AB :
* Gets order for night-time home dialysis in USA
* Order is worth about 200,000 Swedish crowns ($24,642.38)
Source text: bit.ly/1YcL7a1 Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.1161 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, April 7 Yum Brands Inc investors said they have withdrawn a shareholder proposal requesting that the company phase out harmful antibiotic use in its meat supply, after Yum's KFC restaurant chain made public a plan to ban the use of human antibiotics in the chicken it buys.