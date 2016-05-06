UPDATE 3-Germany's Fresenius in talks to buy generic drugmaker Akorn
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
May 6 Credito Real SAB de CV SOFOM ER :
* Said on Thursday successfully issues 300 million Mexican pesos ($16.8 million) in local notes with ticker CREAL 00516
* Completes amortization of its 200 million pesos short term unsecured notes CREAL 00415
Source text: bit.ly/21E9BuO
Further company coverage:
($1 = 17.9075 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
BUENOS AIRES, April 7 A general strike in Argentina on Thursday that brought transportation to a standstill cost the flagship carrier Aerolineas Argentinas around 120 million pesos ($7.83 million), the company's chief executive, Mario Dell'Acqua, said on Friday.