May 9 Global Cosmed SA :

* Reported on Friday Q1 revenue of 77.5 million zlotys ($20.0 million) versus 55.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Q1 net profit was 1.6 million zlotys versus 1.4 million zlotys a year ago

* Following the acquisition of Global Cosmed Group SA in Q1, the company's previously published financial results forecast in Dec. is not valid anymore

* Has not published any new earnings guidance

($1 = 3.8844 zlotys)