May 9 Venture Incubator SA :

* Said on Friday that it acquired 690,000 shares of Patent Fund SA in two transactions for 365,700 zlotys ($94,100) in total

* Currently it holds 81.04 pct stake in Patent Fund

* Also bought 95,841 shares of Brand 24 SA for 1.5 million zlotys

* Now, it owns 11.11 pct of Brand 24

($1 = 3.8877 zlotys)