Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 9 Fly.pl SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q1 revenue of 574,626 zlotys ($147,761) versus 605,523 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 173,794 zlotys versus a loss of 527,040 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8889 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order