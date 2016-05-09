May 9 Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Said on Friday that its unit, Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Polska SA, has signed a 3-year deal with Hungary-based Tensus Medical Services for the distribution of Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate product in Hungary

* The estimated deal value is about 1.0 million zlotys ($258,000) over 3 years, taking into account the minimum order values

($1 = 3.8765 zlotys)