BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate considers streamlining existing residential, commercial & leasing businesses
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
May 9 Adiuvo Investments SA :
* Said on Friday that its unit, Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Polska SA, has signed a 3-year deal with Hungary-based Tensus Medical Services for the distribution of Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate product in Hungary
* The estimated deal value is about 1.0 million zlotys ($258,000) over 3 years, taking into account the minimum order values
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8765 zlotys)
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)