BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate considers streamlining existing residential, commercial & leasing businesses
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
May 9 MBF Group SA :
* Said on Friday that it signed a preliminary agreement to sell its entire 45 pct stake in AJ Finanse Doradztwo Finansowe Sp. z o.o. (AJ)
* To signs a final sale agreement by the end of Q2
* Plans to sell AJ due to its insufficient growth
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)