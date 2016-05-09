May 9Cetip SA Mercados Organizados :

* Said on Friday that its board approved interim dividend payment for the first quarter of FY 2016 totalling 93.1 million Brazilian reais ($26.6 million), corresponding to 0.3581 real per ordinary share

* Payment on July 8

* Record date May 11

* Ex-dividend date May 12

Source text: bit.ly/1Tz1VEa

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.4943 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)