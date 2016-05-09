(Repeats with additional tagging. No change to text.)

By Graham Fahy

May 9 (IFR) - Italy's hastily assembled rescue fund, Atlante, will almost certainly be needed to buy unwanted shares in Veneto Banca's 1bn IPO despite defiant noises coming from the bank's management.

Yet that move will leave the fund nearly exhausted and therefore unable to buy a significant portion of the 360bn of non-performing loans currently crippling Italy's banking industry. Atlante was funded by contributions from a group of Italian financial institutions.

Bankers had hoped that proposed changes to the country's bankruptcy law designed to simplify and accelerate the process of resolving loans would be a "game-changer" and sharply increase the value of NPLs overnight - with a knock-on effect on the attractiveness of bank shares. But when the much delayed move finally came on April 29 there was little detail and bankers now believe the changes will only apply to new loans, hugely reducing the impact.

Nonetheless, management at Veneto is - perhaps blindly - optimistic that they can avoid the fate of Banca Popolare di Vicenza, which saw its recent 1.5bn IPO just 7.66% subscribed. The deal was cancelled last week and all the shares have instead been purchased by the Atlante fund - out of its 4.25bn pot.

"Veneto Banca does not expect a newly created bank bailout fund to act as a backstop for its imminent cash call, despite difficult market conditions," chairman Pierluigi Bolla said on Tuesday, referring to Atlante.

The chairman of Intesa Sanpaolo, whose Banca IMI unit is underwriting Veneto's IPO, struck a softer tone later in the week, stating that the potential involvement of Atlante would be discussed with Veneto's new management.

Veneto will launch the 1bn fundraising this week.

Bankers working on Veneto's deal are also hoping against hope that the outcome may be different to Vicenza.

"We have heard from the retail side that there is good interest and, if the market stabilises over the next few weeks, the possibility that the institutional tranche will attract real orders is not negligible," a banker working on the deal in Italy told IFR.

"The intervention of the Atlante fund might be limited, if it's needed at all," he said.

There is considerably less optimism regarding the share sale outside Italy.

"We looked at the two propositions side-by-side and concluded that both are similar in terms of valuation," a London-based financials specialist said. "Veneto might shade Vicenza slightly, but not enough to make much of a difference."

Vicenza was not even close to success. According to the bank, the institutional tranche attracted just 10 domestic orders - for 5.1% of the new shares on offer. Reportedly an order from fellow Italian bank Mediobanca represented almost the entire book. There was no international interest.

Only those working on Veneto believe the outcome may be any different for the second Venetian bank.

DEBT FEAR

Debt markets should be another potential source of funding and capital for Italian banks, but the failure of the Vicenza IPO has rattled the market for subordinated debt from the country's financial institutions.

"I am a bit nervous about the impact Vicenza's failure will have on Italian banks to do deals in the market," a banker said.

"So many guys have been burnt buying bank recovery stories too prematurely and the Atlante fund doesn't really solve anything. It's recapitalised a weak bank, but weakened the stronger banks."

A 200m 9.5% 2025 Tier 2 bullet bond from Vicenza lost more than four points to trade at a 91.75 cash price on Friday versus 96 a week earlier.

Veneto's 200m 9.5% Tier 2 2025 deal callable in 2020 has not fared much better, dropping around three points in the same period.

"This is a bit scary," said a DCM banker. "This fund was created to deal with Italy's non-performing loan problem. However, with what they've spent on Vicenza and what they will probably have to spend on Veneto, there won't be much left to deal with NPLs."

STICKING PLASTER

Behind the market anxiety is a realisation that the Atlante rescue fund is woefully light on firepower.

Atlante was supposed to be a 6bn fund but raised 4.25bn. Most of this will be absorbed by acquisitions of Vicenza, Veneto, and smaller investments in Cassa di Risparmio di Cesena and Cassa di Risparmio di Rimini, leaving around 1.25bn to tackle the 360bn NPL problem.

"The Italians have sent a Titanic engineer below decks to fix the gash in the side of the ship armed with only a sticking plaster," said a head of EMEA ECM.

This story appeared in the May 7 issue of International Financing Review. (Reporting by Graham Fahy)