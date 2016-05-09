PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 9 Information Services Group :
* Announces first-quarter financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue $49.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises full-year 2016 revenue guidance
* "For 2016, we are raising our forecasted growth in revenues to a range of 7 percent to 9 percent"
* Reaffirming forecasted growth in adjusted EBITDA of between 10 percent and 15 percent for 2016
* Acquires tracepoint, an organizational change management (OCM) firm
* Randy Geoghagan, founder and president of Tracepoint, and his team will continue to lead OCM business
* FY2016 revenue view $217.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 16 U.S. buyout firm Leonard Green & Partners LP has prevailed in an auction to acquire Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films for the food and medical industries, for $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.