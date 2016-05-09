May 9 Andacor SA :

* Said on Friday that its general meeting of shareholders resolved to pay 40.0 million chilean pesos ($60,200) in FY 2015 dividends

* Would pay the dividend on May 28

($1 = 664.6300 Chilean pesos)