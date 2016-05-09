May 9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva reports first quarter 2016 results

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says generic medicines revenues in q1 of 2016 amounted to $2.2 billion, a decrease of 17%

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd sees q2 2016 revenue $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - Q1 revenue fell 3 percent to $4.8 billion

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - Qtrly non-gaap eps $1.20

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says Specialty medicines revenues in Q1 of 2016 amounted to $2.2 billion, an increase of 10%

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - Qtrly Copaxone revenues in United States amounted to $821 million, an increase of 12% compared to q1 of 2015

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - Expect to close Actavis Generics acquisition in June 2016

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - Says cash flow from operating activities for Q2 of 2016 is expected to be $1.2-$1.3 billion

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries - Qtrly Copaxone revenues outside U.S. amounted to $185 million, an increase of 2% in local currency terms, compared to Q1

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Q1 Shr View $1.17, Rev View $4.77 Bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Q2 Shr View $1.18, Rev View $4.89 Bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)