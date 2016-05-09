UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 Tetra Technologies Inc :
* Tetra technologies Inc announces first-quarter 2016 results
* Q1 2016 revenue declined 34.3 percent from Q4 as result of 36 percent fall in North American rig count
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.24 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $169.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $204.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $1.11
* Says forecast for full year 2016 adjusted free cash flow is a range of $30 to $50 million
* Recorded $116.9 million of impairments and other charges, primarily for our compression and production testing divisions in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy