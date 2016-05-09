May 9 Inversiones La Construccion SA :

* Said on Friday that it acquired 254.1 millions of shares of its unit, Empresas Red Salud, from Mutual de Seguridad de la Camara Chilena de la Construccion for 10.52 billion Chilean pesos ($15.7 million)

* Has increased stake in the unit to 99.99 pct from 89.99 pct

Source text: bit.ly/24G9DYu

($1 = 668.3800 Chilean pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)