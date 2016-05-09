May 9 Cyprus Stock Exchange :

* Announces suspends share trading of Brozos Ivy Public Ltd , Echmi Investments Consultants SA, International Life General Insurance SA, Precise Logistics Public Co Ltd and Vireta Investments PLC for not reporting FY 2015 results

* Suspension of trading IS with effect from May 10

Source text: bit.ly/1TxV0eK

(Gdynia Newsroom)