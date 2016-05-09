BRIEF-Shenzhen Capstone Industrial sees Q1 2017 net profit to be 85-95 mln yuan
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)
May 9 Inversiones La Construccion SA :
* Said on Friday that it signed a preliminary agreement with Corp Group Banking SA, Fondo de Inversion Privado Corp Life and Corp Group Interholds SpA to buy 488,491,123 series B shares of Inversiones Confuturo SA (formerly Corp Group Vida Chile)
* The value of the transaction is estimated at 49.27 billion Chilean pesos ($73.7 million), expects to close the deal in June
Source text: bit.ly/1T6Tlza
Further company coverage:
($1 = 668.5300 Chilean pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20