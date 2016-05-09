May 9 Inversiones La Construccion SA :

* Said on Friday that it signed a preliminary agreement with Corp Group Banking SA, Fondo de Inversion Privado Corp Life and Corp Group Interholds SpA to buy 488,491,123 series B shares of Inversiones Confuturo SA (formerly Corp Group Vida Chile)

* The value of the transaction is estimated at 49.27 billion Chilean pesos ($73.7 million), expects to close the deal in June

