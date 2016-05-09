May 9 WntResearch AB :

* Rights issue of 22.8 million Swedish crowns ($2.80 million) oversubscribed by 71 pct

* Reason for rights issue is primarily to fund activities to commence Phase 2 study with Foxy-5 for treatment of tumor spread (metastasis) in patients with colon cancer in 2017

