BRIEF-Shenzhen CAU Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 mln yuan to 3 mln yuan
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan
May 9 SpectraCure AB :
* The European Patent Office has granted a patent for a disposable item that is used in conjunction with Spectra Cure's technology for the treatment of prostate cancer with photodynamic therapy (PDT) Source text: bit.ly/1WViT4P
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan
April 17 Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Co Ltd :