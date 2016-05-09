BRIEF-Shenzhen CAU Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 mln yuan to 3 mln yuan
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan
May 9 Saniona AB :
* Says to initiate extended non GLP preclinical studies on a backup compound to AN363
* Says will at the same time put the ongoing investigations on the AN363 compound on hold
Source text: bit.ly/1XgZxrm
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan
April 17 Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Co Ltd :