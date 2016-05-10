Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 10 Baltic Ceramics Investments SA (BCI) :
* Reported on Monday Q1 revenue of 1,050 zlotys ($270) versus 3,200 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss of 766,391 zlotys versus profit of 2.2 million zlotys a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/21R9EUk
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8881 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)