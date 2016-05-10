BRIEF-Skanska 2016 operating profit, orders beat expectations
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
May 10 Qrf CVA :
* Reported on Monday fair Value of the real estate portfolio of 217.11 million euros ($247.03 million) at 31 March 2016 versus 218.8 million euros at 30 Dec. 2015
* Stable Occupancy rate of 98.43 pct
* Debt ratio decreases to 48.74 pct at 31 March 2016 (compared to 49.27 pct at 30 Dec. 2015)
Source text: bit.ly/1ZzDrip
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8789 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* Bourses seen gaining from rising financial market investments