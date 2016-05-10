UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 Grafton Group Plc
* says positive about the prospects for the group, and sees the recent trends in the group's markets in Ireland and the Netherlands to be sustained
* says uncertainty about Brexit referendum 'appears to be having a bearing on current activity levels'
* says UK market softened in april following a good first quarter 'which may reflect current market uncertainties'; April revenue adversely affected by lower demand for seasonal outdoor products
* sees continuing growth momentum in Ireland and improving conditions in the Netherlands
* revenue for the four months to 30 april 2016 increased by 13.2 per cent to £790 million (four months to april 2015: £698m) and by 11.9 per cent in constant currency Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources