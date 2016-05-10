May 10 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Q1 revenue $7.9 million versus $2.9 million year ago

* Q1 EBITDA loss $72,000 versus loss $245,000 year ago

* Reiterates communicated expectation of a 100 per cent increase in revenue in 2016, with an expected operating profit to exceed 5 million euros

* Will evaluate its guiding following completion of acquisitions in Q2 Source text for Eikon:

