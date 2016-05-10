Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 10 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :
* Q1 revenue $7.9 million versus $2.9 million year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss $72,000 versus loss $245,000 year ago
* Reiterates communicated expectation of a 100 per cent increase in revenue in 2016, with an expected operating profit to exceed 5 million euros
* Will evaluate its guiding following completion of acquisitions in Q2 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)