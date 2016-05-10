May 10 Petrolinvest SA :

* Said on Monday that Gdansk's court handed over to the company a motion for the company's bankruptcy with liquidation of assets filed by Zaklad Ubezpieczen Spolecznych (ZUS) on Jan. 4

* Court decided on May 4 to secure assets of Petrolinvest by the appointment of a temporary court supervisor

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)