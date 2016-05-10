May 10 DIVISO Grupo Financiero SA :

* Said on Monday shareholder Andean Equity Financial Ltd has increased its stake in the company to 49 percent from 45.86 percent

* Said shareholder NCF Consultores SA has decreased participation in the company to 8.51 percent from 11.65 percent

Source text: bit.ly/1s9AFX7

