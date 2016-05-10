May 10Alpargatas SA :

* Said on Monday that it approved to pay own capital interest in the total amount of up to 17.6 million Brazilian reais gross, corresponding to 0.0363 real per ordinary share and 0.0399 real per preferred share

* Record date on May 13

* Ex-interest as of May 16

* Payment on July 13

* Value to be included in obligatory dividend for FY 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1T2PHUR

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)