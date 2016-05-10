May 10 Borussia Dortmund have agreed to sell Mats Hummels to Bayern Munich, effective from the start of next season, his club said on Tuesday.

Both teams have agreed the terms of the transfer, which should be completed in coming days subject to a medical, Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co said in a statement to the stock exchange.

The club gave no financial details.

Hummels, a 27-year-old central defender who played over 200 games for Dortmund, has 46 international caps for Germany and was in the side that won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Dortmund are second in Germany's Bundesliga, with Bayern already crowned champions.

(Reporting by John Stonestreet, editing by Ed Osmond)