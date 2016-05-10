May 10 Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe SA :

* Said on Monday it has signed a deal to manage a five-star hotel of 207 rooms located in Monterrey, Mexico

* Hotel will be managed as Krystal Monterrey

* Owner of the hotel will carry out improvements for around 50 million Mexican pesos ($2.75 million) to meet Krystal brand standards

Source text: bit.ly/1OdYMxg

Further company coverage:

($1 = 18.1520 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)