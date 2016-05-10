FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) -

* Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said on Tuesday that the company is contending with a mobile equipment indsutry where there are few mega-deals that previous years and where pricing remains tough, but no worse than in recent quarters.

* Nokia CEO says a small number of customers delayed purchases in Q1, mostly former alcatel lucent and particularly in North America (Reporting By Eric Auchard)