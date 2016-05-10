May 10 Saniona AB :

* Says has participated in the formation of Initiator Pharma A/S (Initiator Pharma), company focused on developing drugs for treatment of erectile dysfunction

* Owns 60 pct of Initiator Pharma, which has subsequently acquired three noncore programs from Saniona A/S

* Management of Initiator Pharma plans to apply for a public listing at AktieTorget in Sweden

Source text: bit.ly/1Xj1x2p

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)