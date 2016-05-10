BRIEF-Granules India Gagillapur unit completes INFARMED re-inspection
* Says Granules India's Gagillapur facility (Telangana) completed INFARMED re-inspection Source text: http://bit.ly/2kntrM5 Further company coverage:
May 10 Aptahem AB :
* Rights issue oversubscribed
* Rights issue has been subscribed to about 131 pct
* Through the rights issue the company receives proceeds of about 19.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.39 million) before issue expenses
Source text: bit.ly/1Oerq1l
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.1524 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Granules India's Gagillapur facility (Telangana) completed INFARMED re-inspection Source text: http://bit.ly/2kntrM5 Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 1,250 won/share for FY 2016
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA U.S. ties with staunch ally Australia become strained after details about an acrimonious phone call between its leaders em