May 10 Mobil Loyalty Holding AB :

* Launches direct sales via auction with two newspapers - Vasa Bladet and Österbottens Tidning

* Auction is expected to have a trade value of 4.3 million Swedish crowns ($527,717.44)

* Mobile Loyalty's fee for an auction is between 8-12 pct of the value of sales

Source text: bit.ly/1qbgwy7

Further company coverage:

($1 = 8.1483 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)