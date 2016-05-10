May 10 Unicredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni tells a conference call:

* Bank has pledged to put around 840 million euros into the 4.25-billion euro Atlante bailout fund for the time being

* Atlante contribution weighed on core capital for about 3 basis points in Q1

* Should Atlante fund increase its firepower to 6 billion euros, UniCredit's contribution would rise to around 1 billion euros and the maximum capital hit for the bank would be just below 20 basis points