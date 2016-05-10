BRIEF-eQ Oyj Q4 operating profit up at EUR 4.2 million
* Q4 net revenue 9.2 million euros ($9.9 million) versus 8.8 million euros year ago
May 10 PDG Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes :
* Said on Monday that it would sell its 58.1 pct stake in REP Real Estate Partners - Desenvolvimento Imobiliario SA (REP) to LDI Desenvolvimento Imobiliario SA (LDI)
* In consideration for the company's stake in REP, LDI will give the company 26 properties located in Sao Paulo valued at 33.9 million Brazilian reais ($9.8 million)
* Additionally, the company's net debt will be reduced by about 237.0 million reais
Source text: bit.ly/1ZB6Ysi
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.4767 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 net revenue 9.2 million euros ($9.9 million) versus 8.8 million euros year ago
* Basler Versicherungen in Germany has completed transfer of closed portfolio held by German branch of Baloise Life Ltd to Frankfurter Leben Group
* Board approved co to exercise its call option on the 3.5 billion pesos lower tier 2 unsecured subordinated debt issued May 9, 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: