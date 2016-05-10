May 10 PDG Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes :

* Said on Monday that it would sell its 58.1 pct stake in REP Real Estate Partners - Desenvolvimento Imobiliario SA (REP) to LDI Desenvolvimento Imobiliario SA (LDI)

* In consideration for the company's stake in REP, LDI will give the company 26 properties located in Sao Paulo valued at 33.9 million Brazilian reais ($9.8 million)

* Additionally, the company's net debt will be reduced by about 237.0 million reais

Source text: bit.ly/1ZB6Ysi

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.4767 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)