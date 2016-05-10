UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 Escort Teknoloji Yatirim As :
* Q1 net loss of 293,649 lira ($99,707.65) versus loss of 2.1 million lira in FY 2015
* Reports Q1 revenue at 335,498 lira
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9451 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources