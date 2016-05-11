May 11Castle Alternative Invest Ltd. :

* Said on Tuesday agreed to the early termination of the share buyback programme on a second trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange which started on June 9, 2015

* 724,526 shares have been bought back

* Furthermore, the Board of Directors has decided to issue put options tradeable on SIX Swiss Exchange

* Each shareholder will be granted 1 put option free of charge for each registered share held

* Every 30 put options will entitle shareholders to tender one registered share with a nominal value of 5 Swiss francs($5.13) at the exercise price of 17.80 francs

* Put options will be traded from 17 May 2016 to and including May 30

* As a result of the share buyback by issuing put options, Castle Alternative Invest Ltd. plans to repurchase up to 321,621 registered shares

