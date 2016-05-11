May 11 INDATA SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on April 29 Mizyak Investment Fund Ltd sold 3,847,000 shares of Indata

* Currently, Mizyak Investment Fund Ltd holds 0.12 percent stake in the company

* Prior to the transaction, Mizyak Investment Fund Ltd held 6.48 percent stake in the company

