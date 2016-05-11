Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 11 INDATA SA :
* Said on Tuesday that on April 29 Mizyak Investment Fund Ltd sold 3,847,000 shares of Indata
* Currently, Mizyak Investment Fund Ltd holds 0.12 percent stake in the company
* Prior to the transaction, Mizyak Investment Fund Ltd held 6.48 percent stake in the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order