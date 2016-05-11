Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 11 Altice CFO Dennis Okhuijsen said Wednesday in an analyst conference call:
* that he expected SFR's EBITDA to grow in 2016 vs 2015
* "To be clear, we expect Ebitda growth in France in 2016 vs. 2015," Okhuijsen said. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order