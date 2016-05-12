BRIEF-Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 pct passive stake in Bioverativ Inc
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ocN2ip) Further company coverage:
May 11 Alior Bank SA :
* Poland's mid-tier lender reports Q1 net interest income of 412.5 million zlotys ($106.5 million) versus 344.3 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net fee and commission income 87.3 million zlotys versus 92.8 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit 80.2 million zlotys versus 91.2 million zlotys year ago
* In Q1 Alior paid almost 21 million zlotys of bank tax Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 3.8731 zlotys)
April 13 American International Group Inc's board of directors declined to award Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock a cash bonus for his work last year, after the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders, according to a proxy filing on Thursday.