BRIEF-Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 pct passive stake in Bioverativ Inc
Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4
May 12Ambromobiliare SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that its board of directors approved terms of the capital increase
* The company will issue a maximum of 1,182,985 new shares at price of 3.00 euros per share, for total value of up to 3.5 million euros ($4.00 million)
* The shares can be offered to existing shareholders at a ratio of one new share for every two shares held
April 13 American International Group Inc's board of directors declined to award Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock a cash bonus for his work last year, after the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders, according to a proxy filing on Thursday.