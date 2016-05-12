May 12Ambromobiliare SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that its board of directors approved terms of the capital increase

* The company will issue a maximum of 1,182,985 new shares at price of 3.00 euros per share, for total value of up to 3.5 million euros ($4.00 million)

* The shares can be offered to existing shareholders at a ratio of one new share for every two shares held

