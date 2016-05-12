May 12Eurotech SpA :

* Announced on Wednesday that group Q1 revenues amounted to 12.45 million euros, compared to 14.51 million euros of the first three months of last year

* Group net loss was 1.89 million euros for the quarter, marking a slight improvement compared to that of the first three months of 2015 (-1.91 million euros)

