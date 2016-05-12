BRIEF-Viewray announces $15 mln capacity expansion of term loan agreement
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement
May 12 Cellectis :
* Reported on Wednesday Q1 revenue of 7.0 million euros vs 8.4 million euros last year
* Q1 net loss is 29.5 million euros vs profit of 6.3 million euros last year
* Expected that its cash, cash equivalents and Current financial assets of 276.5 million euros as of March 31 will be sufficient to fund its current operations through 2018
