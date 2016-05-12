BRIEF-Destiny Media Technologies Q2 revenue rose 2 percent
* Destiny Media Technologies Inc announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
May 12 Euroinvestment SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported Q1 net profit of 1.9 million zlotys versus 145,106 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Destiny Media Technologies Inc announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Cherokee Inc - anticipates total revenues will be materially higher in Q4 & FY ended Jan. 28, 2017 as compared to corresponding periods of prior year Source text - http://bit.ly/2pyFbwK Further company coverage: