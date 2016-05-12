Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 12 Platige Image SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported Q1 revenue of 18.8 million zlotys ($4.9 million) versus 13.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 286,000 zlotys versus a profit of 514,000 zlotys a year ago
NEW YORK, April 13 T-Mobile US Inc bid $8 billion and Dish Network Corp $6.2 billion to win the bulk of broadcast airwaves spectrum for sale in a government auction, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday.